Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH) was up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 106,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 28,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stelmine Canada (STH) Trading Up 22.7%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/stelmine-canada-sth-trading-up-22-7.html.

About Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 309 claims for a total surface area of 156 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Québec, Canada.

