Stifel Financial Corp (SF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 550,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $738.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $544,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,050.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $68,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

