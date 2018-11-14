Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the average volume of 190 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

