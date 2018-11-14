Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,526 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,083% compared to the average volume of 298 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OAS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 7th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,013,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,777,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 305,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OAS opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

