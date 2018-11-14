Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,008 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,129% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

