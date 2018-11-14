StockChain (SCC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

StockChain (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. StockChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $100,874.00 worth of StockChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StockChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StockChain has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StockChain Profile

StockChain’s genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StockChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StockChain’s official Twitter account is @stock_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StockChain is medium.com/@StockChain_co. The official website for StockChain is stockchain.co.

Buying and Selling StockChain

StockChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StockChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StockChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StockChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

