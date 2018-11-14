Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

