Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,143,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,567,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,746,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 195,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-has-1-59-million-position-in-discovery-inc-series-c-disck.html.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.