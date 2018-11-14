Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,138,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,993,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 23.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $192,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,490.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $821,965. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-raises-stake-in-deckers-outdoor-corp-deck.html.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.