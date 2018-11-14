Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $295,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

