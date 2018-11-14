Stonepine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 448,777 SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 448,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. SCYNEXIS accounts for about 0.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 26,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,762. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/stonepine-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-448777-scynexis-inc-scyx.html.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.