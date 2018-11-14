Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,539,637 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,539,637 shares during the period. Amarin comprises approximately 11.6% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $9,759,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $483,387.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,016,149 shares of company stock worth $34,812,617 in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,539,637 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/stonepine-capital-management-llc-sells-4539637-shares-of-amarin-co-plc-amrn.html.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.