Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 546323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stornoway Diamond from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stornoway Diamond from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Stornoway Diamond Co. will post -0.0102040807996669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

