STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce $8.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.74 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.15 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 63.07%.

SSKN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SSKN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,531. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.20. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 164.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 182,579 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

