Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (SENR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

SENR opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Res has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

