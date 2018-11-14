Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,958 ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,901,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 72,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $689.99.

