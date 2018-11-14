Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,465,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,572,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.81 and a twelve month high of $121.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

