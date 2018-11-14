Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

