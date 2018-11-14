Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $236,000 Position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period.

Get Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. This is a boost from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $236,000 Position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-takes-236000-position-in-horizons-nasdaq-100-covered-call-etf-qyld.html.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.