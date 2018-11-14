Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in L3 Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

NYSE LLL opened at $191.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $180.24 and a 12 month high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-takes-position-in-l3-technologies-inc-lll.html.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.