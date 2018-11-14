Strs Ohio Has $255,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 27.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,999 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,071,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,497,000 after purchasing an additional 471,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atlassian by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.00, a PEG ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 2.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Summit Insights lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

WARNING: “Strs Ohio Has $255,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/strs-ohio-has-255000-holdings-in-atlassian-co-plc-team.html.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.