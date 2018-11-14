Strs Ohio Sells 3,833 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 998,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 315,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 205,648 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 102.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,534,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,356 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDI stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts predict that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

