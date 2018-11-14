SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SUEZ/ADR earned a news impact score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS SZEVY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SUEZ/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.33.

SUEZ/ADR

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

