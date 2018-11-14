Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 68,555 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Gilead Sciences worth $327,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,754,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,805 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,038,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

