Summit Materials Inc (SUM) CFO Brian James Harris Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CFO Brian James Harris bought 5,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SUM opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Summit Materials by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Summit Materials by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Summit Materials by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Summit Materials by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 974,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 308,159 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/summit-materials-inc-sum-cfo-brian-james-harris-acquires-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.