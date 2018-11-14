Sun Communities (SUI) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.85

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.85 and last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 5969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.68.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,938,000 after purchasing an additional 98,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 105,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

