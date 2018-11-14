Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) is Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up about 2.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $68,346,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

