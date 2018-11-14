SunOpta, Inc. (SOY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

