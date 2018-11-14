SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of EVO Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.88 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

