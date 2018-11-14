Super Game Chain Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (SGCC)

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Super Game Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z and FCoin. Super Game Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Game Chain has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Game Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@supergamechain. The official website for Super Game Chain is www.sgchain.io. The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Game Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

