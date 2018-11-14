SuperCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 93.6% against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $661,027.00 and $0.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 49,789,323 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

