Surge Energy (SGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 976827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGY. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -508.76%.

In related news, Director Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,920 shares of company stock worth $267,033.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

