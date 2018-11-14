Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $249,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,165.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

