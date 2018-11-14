Syneos Health (SYNH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.80.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $49.68 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.