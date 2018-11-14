Synlogic (SYBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.20

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages have commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.62.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 5,949.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $135,390. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $60,100,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

