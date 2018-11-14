Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair bought 750 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 950.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 98,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

