Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Sypris Solutions updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sypris Solutions worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

