SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 19.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 71.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SYSCO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SYSCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 30.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 816,640 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $61,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,955,664 shares of company stock worth $296,325,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

