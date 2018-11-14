Systematic Financial Management LP Has $14.08 Million Stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,174,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.6% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 335,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 26.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 950,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 197,873 shares during the period.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.24.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.06. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

