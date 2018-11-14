Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 80,919 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 80,919 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock worth $4,567,902. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

