Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 36,585 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,585 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.40% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 567.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $669.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

