T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other T-Mobile Us news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $1,033,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,814 shares of company stock worth $6,579,495. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

