Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TKWY. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.24 ($68.88).

