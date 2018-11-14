Talanx (TLX) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.90 ($42.91).

ETR:TLX opened at €32.56 ($37.86) on Monday. Talanx has a 12-month low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 12-month high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

