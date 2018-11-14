Taxus Pharmaceuticals (TXSP) & Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taxus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TXSP) and Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Taxus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diplomat Pharmacy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Diplomat Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taxus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,076.15% Diplomat Pharmacy 0.04% 5.31% 2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Diplomat Pharmacy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taxus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Diplomat Pharmacy 1 4 6 0 2.45

Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Diplomat Pharmacy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taxus Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 25,835.50 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.26 $15.51 million $0.84 18.89

Diplomat Pharmacy has higher revenue and earnings than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats Taxus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. manages and operates health and wellness stores. Its products include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibers, proteins and sport nutrition items. The company was founded on January 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Little Neck, NY.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

