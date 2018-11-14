Taylor Wimpey (TW) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 206 ($2.69)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 205.60 ($2.69).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.