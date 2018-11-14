TCOIN (TCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

TCOIN (CURRENCY:TCN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One TCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002518 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, TCOIN has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. TCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $40,587.00 worth of TCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00147328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00237350 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.40 or 0.10054220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009813 BTC.

TCOIN Profile

TCOIN’s total supply is 74,488,866 coins. The official website for TCOIN is tcoin.eu. TCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TCN_TCoin.

Buying and Selling TCOIN

TCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

