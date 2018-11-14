TD Securities Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target to C$4.75

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 111.11% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.48 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.70 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.41.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$2.25 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$4.16.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

