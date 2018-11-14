Tech Data (TECD) vs. Speed Commerce (SPDC) Financial Contrast

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tech Data has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speed Commerce has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tech Data and Speed Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tech Data 1 2 4 0 2.43 Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tech Data presently has a consensus target price of $101.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.45%. Given Tech Data’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tech Data is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tech Data and Speed Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tech Data $36.78 billion 0.08 $116.64 million $9.11 8.08 Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tech Data has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Tech Data and Speed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tech Data 0.39% 12.67% 3.07% Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Tech Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Tech Data shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tech Data beats Speed Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions. The company serves value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Tech Data Corporation sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

