Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

TDS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 711,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,567. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,334,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $1,134,430.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,271.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,675 shares of company stock worth $6,429,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,961,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 399,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 647,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 359,956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

